February 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Income Tax department conducts ‘survey’ on BBC offices, BJP says all need to follow Indian law while here

The Income Tax Department on February 14 conducted a survey on offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation in Delhi and Mumbai. The move came weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary “India: the Modi Question” pertaining to the 2002 riots. Government sources said the BBC was being investigated over a “charge of deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws including transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits illegally”. The ruling BJP, holding a presser within minutes of the news of the “survey” breaking, termed the move as “lawful” stating that “some sections can’t digest India’s growing heft on the world stage.”

Tata Sons announces order of 250 Airbus aircraft for Air India

Tata Group-owned Air India will buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus as the airline expands its fleet and operations. This is the first time in more than 17 years that Air India has placed an aircraft order. It is also the first order placed by the carrier under the ownership of Tata Group. Addressing an online event at which the purchase was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “landmark deal” reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector.

BJP has ‘nothing to hide’ on the Adani issue, says Amit Shah

In an interview to the wire service Asia News International (ANI), he said: “The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of a matter in this regard. As a member of the Cabinet, when the SC is seized of the matter, it will not be proper for me to say something. However, the BJP has nothing to hide in this matter. Nor do we have anything to fear.” Reacting to Mr. Shah’s remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “If they do not have anything to hide, why are they running away from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (probe).”

PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India,” he tweeted.

Valentine’s Day | Bajrang Dal activists drive away couples in Gandhinagar, stage protest in Nagpur

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media platforms, nearly 10 Bajrang Dal activists armed with sticks can be seen shouting slogans and driving away couples sitting inside the Central Vista garden located opposite the Assembly complex in Gandhinagar. In Nagpur, Bajrang Dal members took out a rally protesting against Valentine’s Day, and organised mass recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Aero India 2023 | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for united efforts to counter security challenges

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at the Aero India show, Mr. Singh also called for united efforts to counter pressing security challenges, including the threat of terrorism.

Supreme Court distressed at large number of illegal gun cases in Uttar Pradesh

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna was hearing the bail application of an accused in a murder case. “There is no such right in India unlike the U.S. where the right to bear firearms is a fundamental right in the Constitution,” the Bench said.

CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in Class 10, 12 board exams

The Class 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on February 15. “Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall,” according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the exams.

U.S. to allow H-1B holders to renew visas without leaving country on pilot basis

Until 2004, certain categories of non-immigrant visas, particularly the H-1B, could be renewed or stamped inside the US. After that, for the renewal of these visas, in particular, those on H-1B, the foreign tech workers have to go out of the country, mostly to their own country to get the H-1B extension stamped on their passport.

Nikki Haley launches 2024 U.S. presidential bid

Ms. Haley, 51, becomes the first Republican to challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump in his 2024 bid for the White House. She is the two-term Governor of South Carolina, and the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. “I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for President,” she announced in a video message.

Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey

Though stories of dramatic rescue efforts have flooded the airwaves in recent days, experts say the window for rescues has nearly closed, given the length of time that has passed, the fact that temperatures have fallen to minus 6°C (21°F) and the severity of the building collapses.

Microsoft, Adani against submarine cable stake requirement

Microsoft Corporation and Adani Data Networks Ltd have told the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India that telecom operators who run the landing stations for undersea cables — through which the bulk of global internet traffic moves between countries — should not be required to have a significant stake in the cable systems they are connecting to Indian networks.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh move up in ICC T20I rankings

The duo progressed after guiding India to victory against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup opener.