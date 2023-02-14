HamberMenu
PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

‘We will never forget their (CRPF personnel) supreme sacrifice,’ says PM Modi on the Pulwama terror attack anniversary

February 14, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A senior police officer pay tribute near the coffin of slain ASI of Central Reserve Police Force CRPF during a wreath laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar. File photo

A senior police officer pay tribute near the coffin of slain ASI of Central Reserve Police Force CRPF during a wreath laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

He tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

