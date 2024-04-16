ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

April 16, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - New Delhi

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said

PTI

Student seen outside a centre ahead of the UPSC Exam in 2023 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16 declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

