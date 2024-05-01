ADVERTISEMENT

Congress legal team seeks four weeks for Telangana CM Revanth to respond to Delhi Police notices on ‘doctored’ video of Amit Shah

May 01, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The video of Mr. Amit Shah circulating on social media channels has the Minister stating that the BJP would abolish reservations if it was voted to power.

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Congress party has asked for four weeks to respond to the notice issued by the Delhi Police to Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy in connection with the alleged ‘doctored’ video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Telangana Congress Legal Advisor and spokesperson M. Ramachandra Reddy said a letter has been addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwaraka in New Delhi seeking four weeks for the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to respond as he is the star campaigner for the party in Telangana and also in other states.

He said the notice was issued to Mr. Revanth Reddy in the capacity of the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) for the alleged doctored videos and not in an individual capacity or as the Chief Minister. The videos were posted by some Congressmen and Mr. Revanth Reddy’s responsibilility is fixed as the TPCC president.

Letters were also addressed to the DCP, Dwaraka, New Delhi seeking time of 15 days for other social media personnel of the Congress party who received notices for the alleged ‘doctored’ video. Mr. Reddy said the Delhi police went to the residence of a Congress worker Geetha and seized her mobile. He alleged that proper procedure was not followed by the Delhi police as there are reports that there were no women police when the team went to Ms. Geetha’s residence.

Amit Shah’s video

The video of Mr. Amit Shah circulating on social media channels has the Minister stating that the BJP would abolish reservations if it was voted to power. The video was shared on the Congress platforms by the party workers and leaders. However, the BJP said that it was a doctored video.

In the original video, Mr. Shah explained how the BJP would abolish reservations for Muslims and distribute that quota among the SC, ST and OBCs.

Apparently, those who tampered with the video removed the Muslim reservation part and posted it on social media platforms to show that Mr. Shah was speaking about abolishing the SC, ST and OBC reservations.

The video went viral and also the issue gained prominence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah referring to the ‘fake’ videos. The State BJP leaders too attacked the Congress party and accused it of tarnishing the image of the BJP and also create social unrest in the society.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

