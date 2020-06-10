Haryana must focus on COVID-19 instead of holding publicity campaigns: Congress

CHANDIGARH

10 June 2020 19:37 IST

Pandemic has exposed Manohar Lal government’s tall claims on healthcare system, says State party chief.

As the BJP’s Haryana unit is propagating the Centre’s accomplishments through digital campaigns on the completion of one year in office of the NDA’s second term, State Congress president Kumari Selja has said the BJP-led government in the State should step up its efforts to control coronavirus (COVID-19) instead of working for “gaining political mileage” by holding such campaigns.

Haryana government to open schools from July | Haryana to reopen places of worship, malls

“This government has failed on all fronts resulting in distress across all sections of society. At a time when they should focus on effectively dealing with the outbreak, they are instead busy holding events for gaining political mileage which is unfortunate. Haryana is witnessing a sharp rise in the cases but the government seems least concerned about containing the situation and addressing the problems of the people,” Ms. Selja told The Hindu here.

Advertising

Advertising

She said the BJP has come to power for the second term in Haryana but the pandemic has exposed its tall claims on the healthcare system which has “'crumbled and failed to deal with the situation”.

Haryana extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

“The State government and the Centre have not taken any concrete steps to mitigate the problems faced by different sections of society — be it farmers, daily wagers, students, unemployed, middle class, small and medium industries amid the situation arising from the lockdown ..People are suffering but the government is absolutely ignorant towards their plight.”

The Haryana BJP has decided to hold several events on different platforms including personal and digital. It has planned its first virtual rally on June 14 in which it claims around 1 lakh people will participate.

Also Read: One year of Narendra Modi 2.0 | We will decide our present and future, PM tells nation

Ms. Selja said while the Congress has extended all support to the government during the crisis, it will play the role of strong Opposition by raising voice on public centric issues inside the Assembly or outside.

“We will strongly oppose the anti-people decisions of the State government and would continue to fight for people’s rights.” Admitting that the Congress has suffered on account of not having either block or district committees in the State, Ms. Selja said: “It has been a shortcoming in the organisation.. for the last many many years we haven’t had the organisational structure at the grassroots level — district and block level. Still the party workers have worked hard. But now the time has come to set-up a structure. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the lockdown I have not been able to work to the extent I would have liked. Any appointments that take place should be after consultations.

No ‘groupism’ in party

“As and when things improve, I’ll personally visit all the districts to meet workers and have consultations surrounding the organisation structure.” She said there was no ‘groupism’ in the party.

“All of us have to work together. There’s no groupism in the party. I intend to take everybody’s cooperation..I see no reason why we should not extend cooperation to one another..that’s the only way to take the party forward. Otherwise it would fall into the same old place and it’s not the leaders who suffer, it’s the workers who do, which is not good,” she said.