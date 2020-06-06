Other States

Haryana to reopen places of worship, malls

Gurugram, Faridabad to remain shut

The Haryana government has decided to allow the reopening of religious places, places of worship for public and shopping malls in a regulated-restricted manner from June 8, except in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

Apart from this, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be reopened with generic preventive measures across the State.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The timing of opening for all will remain between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. so as to ensure the compliance of night curfew between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Saturday.

An official statement said, the Chief Minister has issued directions to regulate and restrict these activities by following the guidelines and instructions as issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in view the prevailing conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic in Haryana.

Restaurants in hotels will be allowed to operate with only 50% of the capacity. No buffet service will be allowed and no bars in the restaurants will be allowed. The statement added that shopping malls will open in all remaining districts except for Gurugram and Faridabad, subject to restrictions of social distancing, wearing of face masks etc. Children play areas and cinema halls inside shopping malls will remain closed, it added. Of the 3,952 positive cases in Haryana, Gurgaon alone accounted for over 1,692 and Faridabad 620. Gurgaon reported four deaths while Faridabad had 10.

