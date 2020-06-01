Haryana extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

The Haryana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The government announced that there will be no restrictions on inter-State and inter-district movement of people and goods. Apart from this, shops will be open in the State from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district can impose necessary restrictions in a crowded market on the basis of assessment.
The decisions were taken during a meeting of senior officials of the State government held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal here.
An official statement said it was decided in the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts of the State can impose restrictions on personal movement under Section-144 of CrPC between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in their jurisdiction, barring essential activities. Sports activities can be started from 5 a.m. in the morning, instead of 7 a.m. earlier.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism