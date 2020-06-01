Other States

Haryana extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal. File

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Inter-State movement of people, goods will not be restricted

The Haryana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government announced that there will be no restrictions on inter-State and inter-district movement of people and goods. Apart from this, shops will be open in the State from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district can impose necessary restrictions in a crowded market on the basis of assessment.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of senior officials of the State government held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal here.

An official statement said it was decided in the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts of the State can impose restrictions on personal movement under Section-144 of CrPC between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in their jurisdiction, barring essential activities. Sports activities can be started from 5 a.m. in the morning, instead of 7 a.m. earlier.

