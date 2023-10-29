ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, several injured in explosion at a convention centre in Kalamassery

October 29, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - KOCHI

Multiple blasts were reported at the site

The Hindu Bureau

The explosions were reported at little after approximately 9.30 a.m. at the convention centre in Kalamassery where a regional meeting of the Jehovah Witness believers was on. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One person was killed and five critically wounded in a bomb explosion that took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery where a meeting of Jehovah Witness believers was taking place on Sunday (October 29) morning.

Multiple blasts were reported at the site. Those injured have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and in private hospitals. The explosions were reported at little after approximately 9.30 a.m. at the venue where a regional meeting of the believers was on.

Further reports are awaited.

