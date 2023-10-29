CM indicates that Union Minister who made “incendiary” posts after blasts would face the law

October 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan singled out a Union Minister for allegedly breaking the law and challenging Kerala’s secular democratic traditions by making an incendiary post on a social media platform in the aftermath of the Kalamassery blasts. He strongly indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician would face prosecution.

At a hastily convened press conference soon after he arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from New Delhi on Sunday evening, Mr. Vijayan quoted the controversial post in detail without naming the individual.

Mr. Vijayan quoted: “Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala, open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians. The price of appeasement politics of Cong and CPM will always be borne by innocents of all communities - That is what history has taught us. Brazen appeasement politics - shameless even by Cong/CPM/UPA/INDI alliance standards to invite Terrorist Hamas to spread hate & call for “Jihad” in Kerala. This is the height of irresponsible madness politics. Enough! ‘You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours. You know, eventually, those snakes are going to turn on whoever has them in the backyard’ - Hilary Rodham Clinton”.

Mr. Vijayan questioned the factual basis of the person’s “rant”. “The individual is a Minister. He should have consulted with Central agencies working hand in glove with the State’s law enforcement before making a judgemental statement,” he said.

‘Distorting facts’

Mr. Vijayan said such persons who “spew communal venom” have always attempted to distort facts to demonise a particular minority community. Kerala’s collective consciousness did not abide by such misinformation and invective aimed at creating societal divisions.

Mr. Vijayan announced the constitution of a 20-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Kalamassery bomb blast. He said Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M. R. Ajith Kumar, would lead the team. He named the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, S. Sasidharan, the lead investigator.

Mr. Vijayan said the police would prosecute those who seek to inflame passions by spreading malicious misinformation on the Internet in the wake of the blasts.