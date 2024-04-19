April 19, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

1. A day after the murder of Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, on the campus of her college in Hubballi on Thursday, ABVP and other organisations aligned to Hindutva outfits are continuing their protests. They had last night staged an agitation in front of the Vidyanagar Police Station urging the police to hand over the accused to them leading to an argument. ABVP has called for a bandh in the college today.

2. A group of Africans allegedly assaulted sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police who were in the process of arresting one of them for drug peddling and the local police personnel, who came to rescue them, in Mavallipura, near Rajanakunte on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night.

3. BJP leader Malikayya Guttedar is expected to join Congress today.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are campaigning in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency today. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP leader Sumalatha Ambareesh will address a convention of women organised by BJP at Uppor in Udupi district. Gaurav Bhatia, BJP national spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, will address a convention of advocates in Mangaluru.

5. Voice of the Nation will release report cards for all 28 Lok Sabha MPs from Karnataka. Parakala Prabhakara, economist, Salil Shetty, former head, Amnesty International, Aakar Patel, author, are among those who will participate in the event in Bengaluru today.

6. Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bengaluru City University, and Karnataka Union of Working Journalists are jointly organising a special lecture and interaction on “Media and Journalists in a Democratic system” by Sudheendra Kulkarni, senior journalist and social activist.

7. Spaceport SARABHAI launches its second report on “Financial risk coverage of India’s commercial space launch industry: Need for developing insurance and reinsurance capabilities” by Eshaan Bansal, S2 Young Graduate, Research Fellow and Senior Associate, National Payments Corporation of India, on CSIR-NAL Campus, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

8. EY Global Delivery Services and Bhumi (supported by Vibhinna Foundation), launched Insect Cafe. D.S. Ramesh, Director, Department of Horticulture, Dr. M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, G. Kusuma, Deputy Director, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, and Rumi Mallick Mitra, Director, Corporate Responsibility, EY GDS, will participate as chief guests. The cafes have been started at Lalbagh with the purpose of preserving biodiversity of insects, which play a critical role in the food chain.

9. Fortis Healthcare will launch a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital today. Actor and filmmaker Upendra, among others, will be participating as guests. The programme will be held at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, 12 noon

10. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is presenting a Carnatic vocal concert by Pt. Venkatesh Kumar and party today. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

11. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival Yuva Sangeethotsava, will present Carnatic vocal concert by S. Ramani Shankar and party, on Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., at 6.30 p.m.

12. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a light music programme by Dr. Suchethan Rangaswamy and party today. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

13. National Law School of India University and Singapore International Arbitration Centre are jointly organising a lecture on ‘Sunset Clauses in Bilateral Investment Treaties’, by Dr. Claudia Annacker, Member, SIAC Court of Arbitration, Independent Arbitrator and Counsel.

