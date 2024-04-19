GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain in Tirthahalli Karnataka claims 1 as tree falls on man

Jayanth Bhat, 64, a farmer, was on his bike when a roadside tree succumbed to strong winds and fell on him

April 19, 2024 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo of rain in Karnataka. Many parts of Tirthahalli, Sagar, Hosanagara taluk received moderate to heavy rain, coupled with high-speed wind, on April 18, 2024.

Representational photo of rain in Karnataka. Many parts of Tirthahalli, Sagar, Hosanagara taluk received moderate to heavy rain, coupled with high-speed wind, on April 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

A person died after a tree fell on him during heavy rains and wind at Demlapura near Konandur in Tirthahalli taluk of Karnataka in the evening on April 18.

Jayanth Bhat, 64, a farmer, was on his bike when a roadside tree succumbed to strong winds and fell on him. He died on the spot. His body was shifted to the government hospital in Tirthahalli.

Many parts of Tirthahalli, Sagar, Hosanagara taluk received moderate to heavy rain, coupled with high-speed wind on April 18.

The movement of vehicles on the Agumbe Ghat stretch of National Highway 169A was affected as many trees were uprooted. The local administration cleared the debris on the road for smooth movement of vehicles.

Karnataka / weather news / water

