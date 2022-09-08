Shivamogga Police make arrangements for Ganesha procession

Two Additional Superintendents of Police, 19 DySPs, 46 Police Inspectors, 71 Police Sub Inspectors, 1970 police constables, 700 home guards, one RAF company and 15 plantoons each of KSRP and DAR will be on the job. | Photo Credit: File photo

Shivamogga Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the procession of Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati to be held on Friday.

The district administration has called in additional forces from neighbouring districts to manage the huge crowd expected for the procession. Two Additional Superintendents of Police, 19 DySPs, 46 Police Inspectors, 71 Police Sub Inspectors, 1970 police constables, 700 home guards, one RAF company and 15 plantoons each of KSRP and DAR will be on the job.

Precaution after communal clashes

The administration has made the arrangements in view of recent communal clashes in the city. There were clashes in the city last month over displaying a portrait of V.D. Savarkar at A.A. Circle during the Independence Day celebrations. Following the incident, the administration had clamped prohibitory orders in the city.

The organisers of the Ganesha procession have decorated prime locations with saffron buntings. Ramanna Shetti Park, Shivappa Nayaka Circle, the old market area, Gopi Circle and adjoining roads have been decorated. The organisers are expecting over 50,000 people for the procession.

The administration has diverted traffic on the route of the procession.