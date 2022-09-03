Peace march receives good response in Shivamogga

Hundreds of people took out a peace march in Shivamogga city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of residents of Shivamogga joined the peace march organised by progressive organizations in the city on Saturday. Braving the scorching Sun, many senior citizens, women, professionals, traders, farmers, the business community, advocates and social activists took out the march – Shantiya Kadege Namma Nadige – Our March towards Peace.

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and a few other organizations had called for the march in the event of recent violence in the city. They had invited people from all religions and religious heads for the march.

Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy of Sirigere Mutt joined the march near Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences. Among others who led the march include Basava Marulasidda Swamy of Basava Kendra, Mahantha Swamy of Jade Mutt, Moulvi Mufti Aquil Raza, Moulana Shahul Hameed, Christian priests S.J.Francis Serrao, Stanley and Clifford Pinto.

Senior judges of the district court joined the march for half an hour in the morning. They left the venue before the court proceedings of the day began.

The march, after covering prominent roads, culminated at Science Grounds, where the seers, priests and moulvis addressed the gathering. They stressed the need for peace and harmony among people.

KRRS leaders H.R. Basavarajappa, K.T. Gangadhar, Dhananjay Sarji, K.P. Sripal, M. Gurumurthy, K.L. Ashok were among the organizers of the event. The volunteers, who walked along the march, ensured that the streets were littered.