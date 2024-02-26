February 26, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - MYSURU

K.M. Chinnappa, 84, who was synonymous with Nagarahole and wildlife protection, passed away at his residence in Kumatoor village in Srimangala, Kodagu district of Karnataka, on February 26.

A former Forest Department official, he was instrumental in ensuring protection to Nagarahole, fending off pressure from timber mafia and local politicians when the forest was still a wildlife sanctuary and had not yet received the status of a tiger reserve.

Consequent to protection in the early days through 1960s to ‘80s, the prey density and the carnivore population number in Nagarahole increased as did the number of Chinnappa’s detractors from whom he constantly suffered harassment, forcing him to opt for a voluntary retirement in 1992-93.

Post his early retirement as Range Forest Officer of Nagarahole, Chinnappa rendered voluntary service and reached out to school children, teachers, rural youth and villagers with a strong conservation message through nature camps, slide shows, talks, rallies and interactions.

Wildlife First, an NGO advocating the cause of conservation, said Chinnappa headed the organisation since 1995. He spearheaded its campaign against timber logging by the government inside protected areas. He trained more than 2,500 forest protection staff in anti-poaching operations and fire protection, and continued to fight for protection of Nagarahole and other animal reserves in the Western Ghats till the very end.

How he made a difference

Throwing light on how Chinnappa made a difference, the Wildlife First team explained that from the 1960s to the 1980s, India succeeded in saving its tiger population from the brink of extinction in many protected areas, including Nagarahole. Chinnappa was a shining example of how a tough forest official fought heroically for tiger conservation against immense odds, eliminated hunting in the central parts of Nagarahole inspiring many others around him in the process.

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Gold Medal, WCS Certificate of Appreciation, Tiger Link Bagh Sevak Award, ESSO and Sanctuary Life Time Achievement Award are among the honours he has been bestowed with.

According to Wildlife First, his work sends out a powerful message to young forest officers and conservationists engaged in the battle to save wildlife.

Chinnappa is survived by his wife and son. The last rites will be organised on February 26.

