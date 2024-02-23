Six wildlife sanctuaries in Karnataka to be recommended for being declared ecologically sensitive areas

February 23, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka State Cabinet is learnt to have approved a proposal to recommend to the Centre to declare six wildlife sanctuaries and areas around another sanctuary in Karnataka as ecologically sensitive zones.

The six sanctuaries that have been proposed are Bukkapattana Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary, Kamasandra Wildlife Sanctuary, Nagarahole and Kali Tiger Reserves, Kappatagudda, Anashi National Park and areas around Cauvery Extended Wildlife Sanctuary.

The proposal regarding recommending these areas to the Centre has been taken up as per the verdict of the Supreme Court and guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests on February 9, 2011. The proposal had been finalised as per the recommendation of a Cabinet sub-committee which met on October 11, 2023, sources said.

On man-animal conflict

In another decision, the State Cabinet is also learnt to have approved the guidelines that have been framed to decide the quantum of compensation to be paid to those who give up their land to the Forest Department unable to continue with farming due to man-animal conflict or those who voluntarily give their land located in wildlife corridor to the government.

Forest Minister B. Eshwar Khandre proposed such guidelines prepared by his department to increase the forest cover and to reduce man-animal conflict by making way for the smooth movement of wild animals.

These guidelines prescribe different prices for the lands being given by people depending upon whether they are being provided by the forest dwellers located in the middle/border area of the forest or the wildlife corridor or holders of patta lands or farmers.

In tiger reserves

Citing the comprehensive guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in 2012, it has been proposed to provide a compensation of ₹15 lakh to each family that is presently residing in Tiger reserves but wants to rehabilitate outside.