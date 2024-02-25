Solar-powered pumps replenish watering holes in Bandipur, Nagarahole

February 25, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Solar-powered pumps have come in handy to replenish the water holes at Bandipur and Nagarahole to help animals quench thirst and tide over difficult times in summer.

With the daily temperature crossing the mid-30 degrees Celsius, Bandipur forests whose vegetation type is dry deciduous, are bone dry and the existing water holes may last till the first or second week of March.

Bandipur, spread over 912 sq km, has 418 water holes and most of them are seasonal and tend to dry up with the onset of summer. The failure of the south west monsoon last year and severe drought has compounded the problem this season as a result March and April will be crucial for wildlife which will face the brunt of water crisis.

However, Bandipur already has as many as 47 borewells that are powered by solar energy and they will keep some of the lakes replenished to provide succour to animals. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve said that if required additional borewells can be installed to augment water supply. “In addition, 10 more borewells powered by solar power will be installed in March taking the total number of such borewells to 57,” he added.

These borewells powered by solar pumps have been installed in ranges that tend to suffer severe water stress like Omkar, Kundgere, Hediyala, etc.

With the daily temperature set to rise in the days ahead the evaporation loss is expected to be higher and more water holes will dry up. However, the small tanks or water holes replenished by solar powered pumps will provide relief to wildlife.

The scenario is similar in Nagarahole though not as acute as it has both moist deciduous and evergreen type of vegetation as well unlike Bandipur which is dry deciduous. There are 360 water holes most of which have 50 to 60 per cent water availability and are expected to last till mid March. But the authorities have 26 solar powered pumps to help animals tide over water stress. But apart from solar powered pumps the Kabini backwater also provides relief to animals during peak summer. But with water levels depleting in the reservoirs, lakes replenished by solar powered bore wells are like the proverbial oasis in the desert for animals.

However, conservationists have questioned such interference on the ground that severe hardship could help wean out the weak animals and also help control wildlife population naturally.

But it has also been argued that severe drought could escalate conflict situation forcing animals to stray into human habitation in search of water. Hence identification of water points and installation of bore wells have been encouraged by the Forest Department.