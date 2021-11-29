Karnataka writes to Centre seeking financial aid for crop loss

Gadag Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu interacting with farmers in Mulagund in Gadag taluk to assess crop loss, on November 24, 2021.

Bengaluru

29 November 2021 12:38 IST

The State needs funds to provide compensation to farmers who had lost their crop

With standing crops on over five lakh hectares damaged in November rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 29 said the Karnataka Government has written to the Centre seeking additional financial aid for providing compensation to farmers who had lost their crop.

Speaking to reporters after attending a function at Sri Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru, the Chief Minister said the Finance Department had written to the Secretary of the National Disaster Monitoring Authority (NDMA) urging dispatch of a team of officials to conduct a survey of the crop damage in Karnataka. The State Government has already conducted a survey on crop damage in various districts.

The Centre had asked Karnataka to get in touch in case of a necessity for additional financial support for undertaking relief measures in rain-hit districts of the State, Mr. Bommai said.

A sum of ₹685 crore was available with deputy commissioners for undertaking relief works and payment of compensation for farmers. In some districts where an estimate of compensation was uploaded in an app, officials have commenced the process disbursing money to the accounts of farmers, he said.