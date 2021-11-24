Govt. will transfer crop compensation directly to farmers’ accounts: Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said the State Government will transfer crop compensation directly to farmers’ bank accounts. He spoke to presspersons during his visit to rain-hit areas in Arkalgud on Wednesday.

The Minister said there were reports of massive damage to crops across the State due to heavy rains.

The officers of the Revenue, the Agriculture, and the Horticulture departments had been conducting a joint survey to assess the loss.

The State government had sought the Centre’s assistance to provide relief for the farmers, he said.

The Minister visited Shiradhanahalli, Ramanthapura in Arkalgud taluk, Doddabyagattavalli in Holenarasipur, and parts of Channarayapatna taluk. He was accompanied by Mohan Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, and officers of Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.