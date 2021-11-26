Expedite survey process, Gadag officials told

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M. Sundaresh Babu has directed officials to expedite survey to assess crop loss and initiate steps to provide early relief to the affected farmers.

He was speaking after visiting rain-affected agricultural and horticultural crops in Mulagund of Gadag taluk recently and interacting with farmers.

There should be no delay in survey work and the officials concerned should ensure proper coordination with all the various government departments so as to enable speedy disbursement of relief among the affected farmers. “Ensuring early disbursement of relief should be your first priority,” he told officials.

Joint Director of Agriculture Rudreshappa T.S. said that because of the untimely rain, crops on 6,690 hectares of farmland — 2,545 hectares of maize, 1,800 hectares of groundnut, 2,345 hectares of cotton — have been damaged in Gadag taluk.

He also said that because of the heavy downpour, crops in 10,494 hectares of farmland in Gadag district have been damaged. The loss included paddy on 110 hectares, maize on 2,610 hectares, groundnut on 2,949 hectares and cotton on 4,755 hectares, he said.

He added that this is as per initial estimates and survey work is under way.

Officials from the Department of Horticulture were present. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the farmers after assessing the ground reality.