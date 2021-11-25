CM promises relief on day-to-day basis

‘It will be credited to farmers’ accounts’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said compensation for crop loss will be credited to accounts of farmers on a day-to-day basis after the estimation of the loss is uploaded in the government’s app.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, he said the Finance Department Secretary had asked the Revenue Department Secretary to credit compensation to farmers’ accounts regularly.

The Deputy Commissioners of districts too had been informed to provide details of the necessity of funds required for undertaking relief works in their respective districts. Mr. Bommai said the State had witnessed widespread loss of crops owing to heavy rains and floods. Crops such as paddy, ragi, groundnut, jowar, and vegetables had been destroyed during the monsoon as well in the recent rains, he said.

Differences over funds

Sericulture Minister Narayana Gowda and Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar reportedly expressed difference of opinions on release of funds under National Health Mission for hospital-related works in Chickaballapur district.

Mr. Gowda asked Mr. Sudhakar to release funds to his K.R. Pet constituency for renovation of hospitals, sources said. The Cabinet in its agenda had listed administrative approval for ₹93 crore for construction of buildings of mother and child hospitals in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Koppal, and Chickaballapur and ₹27 crore for residential quarters of the taluk level hospital staff in Gauribidanur in Chickaballapur district.