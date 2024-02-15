February 15, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Savita Kamble was elected the Mayor of Belagavi city corporation in the elections held in Belagavi on February 15.

Ms. Kamble had worked as a poura karmika (civic worker) in the city a few years ago. She used to work in a factory before being elected as a member of the urban local body.

Anand Chauhan, BJP member, was elected Deputy Mayor.

Both were elected unopposed.

BJP has a majority with 35 members in the 58-member body. The remaining members include 10 of the Congress.

Ms. Kamble hails from Shirgur village. She has studied till SSLC. Some domestic issues forced her to shift to Belagavi where she worked as a domestic help for a few years and later as a poura karmika (civic worker) for some time. Later, she worked in an agarbatti (incense sticks) unit and then a helmet factory as an unskilled labourer.

She was elected to the city corporation from ward number 17, reserved for a Scheduled Caste (woman), on a BJP ticket.

Her nomination for the mayoral poll was announced in the morning during a BJP election committee meeting on February 15.

Regional Commissioner and returning officer S.B. Shettannanavar declared the winners, and congratulated them after the elections.

Belagavi city corporation Commissioner Rajashree Jainapur was among those present during the election process.

