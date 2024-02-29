February 29, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government announced that the deadline for installation of 60% Kannada signage in all commercial establishment has been moved further by two weeks. Earlier, the deadline was February 28.

On February 29, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar posted on X: “Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka government has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by two more weeks so that the 60% signage in Kannada rule can be followed.”

The State Government had mandated the use of 60% Kannada on signage boards in commercial establishments in a gazette notification on February 26.

In an order issued on February 28, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had announced that if the name board rules were violated, effective from February 29, the business licence issued by the department would be suspended and that such commercial establishments would be sealed.

The latest decision by the government has brought about some relief to commercial establishments.

Mr. Shivakumar also said, “It is important that we hold our mother tongue in utmost respect. Therefore, we expect this law will be duly followed, and we shall ensure compliance by the end of the two-week extended period to execute the necessary changes.”

