ACB raids B.G. Thimmaiah’s properties in Kadur and Ajjampura districts of Karnataka

An outside view of one of B.G. Thimmaiah’s properties during the ACB raid | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 17, 2022 09:39 IST

Following complaints of possessing assets disproportionate to B.G. Thimmaiah’s known sources of income, the ACB police are conducting searches at his residence at Kadur and his father’s residence at Basur village in Kadur taluk, besides his office at Ajjampura.

The ACB conducted raids on residence and other properties belonging to B.G. Thimmaiah, Second Divisional Assistant attached to Ajjampura Town Municipal Council in Chikkamagaluru district, on Friday. Following complaints of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the ACB police are conducting searches at his residence at Kadur and his father’s residence at Basur village in Kadur taluk, besides his office at Ajjampura. The police have found documents related to residential properties, commercial buildings, cash and jewellery during the search. Advertisement Advertisement The ACB team is led by DySP Sunil Kumar, Police Inspectors Vinayak Billava, Anil Rathod and Shyamasundar.