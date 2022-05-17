New twist in BJP leader’s suicide case

Special Correspondent May 17, 2022 00:17 IST

His wife complains to police that he ended his life after being blackmailed

The suicide case of 46-year-old BJP leader B.P. Anantharaju took a new twist as his wife complained to the police, accusing two women and a man of blackmailing him with private photos, which led him to end his life at his house in Byadarahalli last Thursday. Mr. Anantharaju was a BJP leader from Herohalli ward. He was found dead allegedly due to health issues, but his wife Suma B.K. approached the police with a note and filed a complaint on Sunday stating that the suicide was due to blackmail and extortion. According to the complaint, Mr. Anantharaju met a person Rekha on social media and they had an affair. Rekha recorded videos and colluded with her husband Vinod and friend Spandhana and allegedly blackmailed and extorted money from Mr. Anantharaju.



