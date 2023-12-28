December 28, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

The year 2023 will be remembered for the multiple attempts by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government to amend some age-old laws.

As per the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, 47 Bills were introduced this year, including the Finance Bills and the Appropriation Bills annually introduced by the Finance Ministry which form part of the Budget. As many as 30 Bills have been passed by both the Houses of Parliament. The remaining are pending and are likely to be passed in 2024, given that the government enjoys a majority in both Houses.

Here is our list of major Bills cleared by Parliament:

