Coronavirus | Telangana sees surge, adds 872 cases in a day

Bengaluru

22 June 2020 23:30 IST

Toll in southern States continues to inch up, 17 die of infection in Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

The death toll from COVID-19 in southern States rose by seven in Telangana, and five each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Karnataka reported 249 new cases, pushing up the State tally to 9,399. The overall death toll was 142.

Of 249 cases, 126 were from Bengaluru. An official bulletin said among the 249 cases, 50 were inter-State passengers and 11 international passengers. Meanwhile, 111 patients were discharged on Monday. With 5,730 discharges, the recovery rate in Karnataka stood at 60.96%.

The bulletin said 80 out of the total 3,523 active cases were admitted in the intensive care units of various designated hospitals.

One of the five patients who died did not have any co-morbidities, while one patient was asymptomatic. Of the five deaths - three were in Bengaluru, one each in Ballari and Ramanagar.

The patient in Ramanagar, aged 90 and asymptomatic died at his residence. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman in Ballari with ILI died in a designated hospital with breathlessness and diabetes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar’s octogenarian father tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital.

He is suspected to have contracted the virus at home from domestic help.

Andhra Pradesh, for the third-day consecutive day, reported five deaths taking the toll to 111.

As of Monday, 443 new COVID-19 cases were detected, with a tally of 9,372, a Health Department bulletin said. Nearly 3,000 of those were reported in the past week. With 28 more patients recovering, that metric went up to 4,435 cases, but active cases grew. There were 4,826 active patients.

Krishna, Kurnool, Anantapur, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts reported one death each.

Anantapur district saw a rapid rise in cases. It reaching 870 with 70 new cases, and the district tally doubled in 10 days. COVID-19 had spread in East Godavari similarly and cases doubled in 11 days to 619 including 64 new ones. They were followed by the Kurnool (60 new cases), West Godavari (54), Kadapa (42), Guntur (34), Chittoor (29), Krishna (15), Prakasam (7), Nellore (6), Vizianagaram (6) and Visakhapatnam (5). Also, 44 persons from other States and seven from other countries tested positive. The State tested 16,704 tests in 24 hours.

Cases in Telangana surged on Monday as 872 more samples tested positive, taking the case total to 8,674. Seven more patients died taking the toll to 217.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said tests could be scaled up depending on the situation.

Kerala reported 138 new cases and 88 recoveries on Monday, active cases in hospitals being 1,540.

Except for four cases of local transmission, 134 were imported — people who had returned from abroad and other States. One case of local transmission in a security guard at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapauram, raised apprehensions of infection from a visitor.

Tamil Nadu Health Department said that in the past two days, 25 persons from Kerala who crossed the border had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)