Coronavirus India lockdown Day 90 live updates | Mumbai's Dharavi registers steep decline in COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 1,83,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. Of this, over 15,400 cases came from India.

Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Mumbai

Dharavi turns the corner with steep decline in COVID-19 cases

On April 1 2020, Dharavi in Mumbai (Asia’s largest slum and one of the most densely populated areas in the world) recorded its first COVID-19 positive case. Nearly three months later, the Union Health Ministry says that the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been able to effectively bring down the COVID-19 spread in Dharavi.

In a release on Sunday, the Ministry said being densely populated (2,27,136 persons/sq. km), Dharavi had 491 cases in April 2020 with a 12% growth rate and a case doubling period of 18 days.

“The proactive measures adopted by the BMC have reduced the growth rate to 4.3% in May and further to 1.02% in June. These measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May and 78 days in June.”

8 am | Bengaluru

High home quarantine violations in Bengaluru

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Bengaluru and one of the reasons could well be the lack of discipline among people who have to undergo home quarantine. As of June 20, about 44% of the total 1.31 lakh violations in home quarantine has been reported or observed in Bengaluru, according to data from the State authorities.

Of the total 58,832 complaints reported in Bengaluru, 15,157 people have been warned. Once complaints are received, people either receive a warning or are sent to institutional quarantine. In many cases, FIRs have also been filed against them.