MANSAS loses people’s trust in 2020

The MANSAS Trust office in Vizianagaram.

VIZIANAGARAM

27 December 2020 00:04 IST

Infighting among the Pusapati family becomes a weapon for the govt. to control its affairs

The MANSAS Trust, one of India’s trusted and respected organisations, has found itself in the midst of a credibility crisis in 2020, thanks to bitter infighting among the Pusapati royal family.

The tussle among the three families has become a weapon in the hands of the State government, which is now seeking to control the affairs of the trust while at the same time claiming that the infighting is an internal issue of the Pusapati family.

The State government had removed former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and appointed Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of his elder brother P. Ananda Gajapathi Raju, on March 4, 2020. Mr. Ashok strongly objected to her appointment, saying that only male heirs of the Pusapati family were eligible to handle the affairs of the MANSAS Trust as per its by-laws.

He then approached the High Court seeking that Ms. Sanchaita be removed from the post. Mr. Ananda Gajapathi Raju’s second wife Sudha Gajapathi Raju and their daughter Urmila Gajapathi Raju also claim rights over the Trust which controls properties worth ₹50,000 crore in the North Andhra region.

The Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust, which was established by P.V.G. Raju on November 12, 1958, was instrumental for the development of higher education and development of existing famous colleges such as Maharaja College, Music College and Sanskrit College which have a history of over a 100 years.

After Madras, Vizianagaram used to be the second major educational hub in Southern India during British rule. Famous writers Gurajada Appa Rao and Chaganti Somayajulu were associated with MR College. Ms. Sanchaita’s decision to stop admissions into the famous MR College for the 2020-21 academic year drew a lot of public outcry as well as renewed attention on the affairs of the trust.

The college, which was on the list of financially aided institutions, used to offer higher education at an affordable fee structure. As many as 4,000 youngsters pursued various courses in the college. The MANSAS Trust reportedly tried to privatise the institution completely while asking the government to stop financial aid.

The government would have had a say in fee structure if the institution continued to be on ‘aided’ college list. Almost all parties including the TDP, CPI(M), CPI, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed the trust’s move and organised many rallies and protests for the protection of MR College.

“The internal fight among Pusapati family turned into a bane for students of downtrodden sections. The government started a degree college with a few courses only in the 2019-20 year. It would not cater to the needs of all the students. They will be forced to join private colleges which have little infrastructure and faculty compared to MR College,” said Bugata Ashok, CPI(M) Assistant Secretary of Vizianagaram district.

Vizianagaram Pattana Powra Samskshema Sangham leader Reddi Sankara Rao said that 2020 was a big blow for every family thanks to the decision of MANSAS.

“It has stopped walking in Ayodhya Maidan which has been the public property for many decades. The trust was established to protect the interests of the people. But now it has turned into a commercial organisation. The government will pay a heavy price in the future if it fails to correct the decisions of the trust,” he said.

Opposition parties have planned to make it a poll issue ahead of the Vizianagaram municipal corporation elections. The ruling YSRCP is worried that the issue would damage the party politically in Vizianagram and other parts of the district.