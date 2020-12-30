Most-liked images from The Hindu on Instagram in 2020

This year on Instagram we continued to tell stories through finely captured moments from our exceptional photographers. It was evident that our efforts were appreciated by you, our readers, as we crossed the milestone of one million followers. We now stand at 1.5 million.

Instagram added a few interesting features this year, mostly designed for bloggers and influencers. While we stayed true to our vision of sharing original works that are impactful, in 2020 we also incorporated a few more ways of storytelling.

We experimented with the idea of explainers, taking a cue from the success of 'The Hindu Explains’ segment on our website and newspaper. One such attempt at deconstructing the amendments brought about in land ownership in Jammu and Kashmir was much appreciated by you.

But a favourite addition of ours this year is the weekly “caption this” collaboration with our followers. As we have said several times in our comments, we admire your quirky takes on images. Do keep them coming!

This year we also shared many videos, essentially stories of substance from across the world. Our videos on Kamikatsu, the zero-waste town in Japan, and the hanging village of Bangladesh threw light on the impact of climate change. We also flirted with the new Instagram feature, reels. Our quick feature on Chandrakala, a unique sweet from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, was much appreciated. But at the end of the day, it is the still images that stand out, especially in a year that has been eventful, to say the least.

Below is a selection of best of the images loved by you in 2020 (in ascending order).