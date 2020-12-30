The most engaged Twitter posts of 2020 

From breaking news to in-depth reportage and analysis, the micro-blogging site has emerged as a one-stop destination to consume news.

The year 2020 was eventful — powerful moments were captured of people suffering amid the lockdown, many went out protesting against government policies and participating in rallies despite the global pandemic.

The year also witnessed deaths of many beloved well-known personalities. And it should not come as surprise but most of the events were recorded and widely discussed on social media, particularly on Twitter. From breaking news to in-depth reportage and analysis, the micro-blogging site has emerged as a one-stop destination to consume news.

We take a look at some of the most engaged posts from the @the_hindu this year. Here are the top Tweets of 2020.

Legendary playback singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam, known popularly as #SPB, passed away at a private hospital at 1:04 p.m. in Chennai on Friday, at the age of 74#RIPSPB

https://t.co/CUh1EvmBsm — The Hindu (@the_hindu) September 25, 2020

Just In | Congress drops Sanjay Jha as party spokesperson. Mr Jha had recently written an opinion piece where he had questioned the party leadership and had said Congress is heading towards political obsolescence. — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 17, 2020

Even before orbiting astronauts on India’s first manned mission to the space in December 2021, #ISRO will send #Vyomamitra, a lady robot, in unmanned #Gaganyaan spacecraft.https://t.co/127oxoIMmH — The Hindu (@the_hindu) January 22, 2020

Just in: #AirIndia Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers crashes after overshooting the runway and going into the valley. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot.

- @jagritichandra reports



Courtsey- Airport source pic.twitter.com/8vx3WYIsmd — The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 7, 2020

Zhang Zhan, the first such person known to have been tried, was among a handful of people whose first-hand accounts from crowded hospitals and empty streets painted a more dire picture of the pandemic epicentre than the official narrative. https://t.co/4aXZbEYPos #China #Wuhan — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 28, 2020

Cars of #RahulGandhi and #PriyankaGandhiVadra stopped in Greater Noida en route to #Hathras, Congress leaders proceed on foot. - reports PTI.



Images: Special arrangement pic.twitter.com/K69V4osYG0 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) October 1, 2020

Just in: India confirms it has lifted ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, MEA says India would "licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries and some countries who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic."

-via @suhasinih — The Hindu (@the_hindu) April 7, 2020

Thousands of devotees witnessed the kumbhabishegam, held after 23 years, from within the temple complex and from the lawns surrounding the temple https://t.co/3hW8JrrF4H

| Photo: M. Moorthy#ThanjavurBigTemple pic.twitter.com/5EFR7aPKUd — The Hindu (@the_hindu) February 5, 2020

Instant hit!

Temple City, a restaurant chain in #Madurai has extended its love for parotta into the realm of creating awareness about #COVID19, by making parottas in the shape of masks. Read more: https://t.co/cIhDX1aQvo



Video: R. Ashok pic.twitter.com/xU2wM7BSNT — The Hindu (@the_hindu) July 8, 2020