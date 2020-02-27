All about the China coronavirus COVID-19
New COVID-19 epidemic at ‘decisive point’: WHO chief
Updated: 27 February 2020 20:17 IST
He urged affected countries to “move swiftly” to contain the disease
The new COVID-19 epidemic is at a “decisive point” globally, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, urging affected countries to “move swiftly” to contain the disease.
“We’re at a decisive point,” Mr. Tedros said, adding: “If you act aggressively now, you can contain this virus, you can prevent people getting sick, you can save lives”.
