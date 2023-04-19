ADVERTISEMENT

India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

April 19, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - New Delhi

India is also working with the United Nations, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. The sources said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation in the African country.

PTI

Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Army in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on April 19.

They said the ground situation in that country is very tense and movement of people is very risky at this stage. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's Army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

The sources said India's priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals wherever they are located.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that the Quartet countries of the U.S., the U.K., Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role in Sudan and India is engaging them accordingly. 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has already spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The sources said both the Foreign Ministers assured Jaishankar of their practical support on the ground. 

India is also working with the United Nations, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. The sources said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation in the African country.

"Concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," the source cited above said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US