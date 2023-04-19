HamberMenu
WHO strongly condemned reported attacks on health personnel, health facilities, and ambulances in Sudan

According to data released in the WHO statement 16 hospitals (including nine in Khartoum) are reportedly non-functional due to attacks and 16 hospitals in Khartoum and other states are close to being non-functional

April 19, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 16, 2023.

Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 16, 2023.

A day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on April 18 criticised Congress for politicising the issue of Indians stranded in Sudan amid violence between its military and paramilitary forces, the World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly condemned reported attacks on health personnel, health facilities, and ambulances in Sudan and said that these attacks are a flagrant violation of international law and the right to health.

According to data released in the WHO statement 16 hospitals (including nine in Khartoum) are reportedly non-functional due to attacks and 16 hospitals in Khartoum and other states, including Darfur States, are close to being non-functional due to staff fatigue and lack of supplies.

181 persons from Karnataka stuck in Sudan amid shortage of food, water

Hospitals in Khartoum receiving injured people are reporting shortages of blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids, medical supplies, and other life-saving commodities. Shortages of water, electricity, fuel, and food for patients are also being reported.

Demanding an immediate stop the organisation said that the attacks, which appear to be increasing in number, have already led to at least three people being killed and two others injured. Moreover, they limit access to life-saving health care, putting more lives at risk.

In its statement WHO said that reports of military strikes against health facilities, hijacking of ambulances while patients and paramedics are on board, looting of health facilities, and military forces occupying health facilities are deeply concerning.

“Parties to the conflict must ensure safe access of patients, health personnel, and ambulances to hospitals always. Patients need access to health services not only to treat injuries, but for other essential and lifesaving services,’’ WHO said.

As challenges related to access to health care increase and health personnel face limited resources to treat patients, the safety and sanctity of health care must be always protected, especially in situations of conflict when access to life-saving services become even more vital, the health organisation said.

