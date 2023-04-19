HamberMenu
Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

It was not immediately clear whether the Army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire

April 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KHARTOUM

Reuters
Smoke rises over buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Army in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023.

Smoke rises over buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Army in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed on April 19 to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) following a days-long power struggle and bloody clashes with the Army.

"We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time," the RSF added in a statement.

Also Read: No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle

It was not immediately clear whether the Army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.

The rivals announced their commitment to a 24-hour ceasefire on April 18, but a Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin.

Also Read: Sudan crisis | MEA in touch with U.S., U.K., Saudi, and U.A.E. to ensure safety of Indians

