ADVERTISEMENT

‘Leo’: Vijay wraps shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

July 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj recreate the iconic pose from their 2021 film ‘Master’ | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/Twitter

Still hooked on to the beats of ‘Naa Ready’ from Leo? The hype around Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been sky-high, and today, the filmmaker has announced that the star has wrapped shooting his portions for the film.

Lokesh shared a picture with Vijay, recreating the iconic pose from their 2021 hit Master, to announce the news.

ALSO READ
Vijay meets and honours students; speech goes viral
ALSO READ
‘Thalapathy 68’: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu team up for their next

The news comes a few weeks post the release of the first-look poster of the film. Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US