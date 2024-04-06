ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ to release in June

April 06, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

‘Indian 2’, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’, is directed by S Shankar, while the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 2’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, is set to release in June. The film reunites Shankar and Kamal Haasan after the 1996 blockbuster original Indian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan on ‘Indian 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Thug Life’: ‘I’m a limelight moth’

The film is produced by Lyca Productions with Red Giants. The makers had recently released an introduction video of the movie. The video showed Kamal reprising the iconic character Senapathy, a freedom fighter and vigilante who fights corruption. Kamal Haasan is seen in the avatar of the famous “Indian thatha”.

The film also has Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, the late Vivekh, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram and Gulshan Grover in important roles.

ALSO READ:‘Indian 2’ intro video: Kamal Haasan is back as the vigilante Senapathy

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

S Ravi Varman is the cinematographer of the movie, while Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Meanwhile, Shankar is also working on the Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Kamal Haasan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, an untitled film with H Vinoth and in a special role in Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US