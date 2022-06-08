Details: Only registered customers can invite friends. A discount is given for each new registered customer at Vanheusen Intimates who has redeemed their order. The discount for inviting a friend, will be up to Rs. 250 off and will be valid on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1000. The person who placed an order on your invitation gets 30% off on their first purchase of at least Rs 1,000. There is no limit to the number of friends you can refer.