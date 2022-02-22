Details: KAPIVA JUICES OFFER :- Get Flat 15% Off + Free Shipping On Minimum Purchase Of Rs.1999 And Above. Use The Given Coupon Code "HEALTHHOUR" At The Checkout To Avail The Offer. Explore From Wide Range Of Products. Also, Avail Extra 5% Cashback On Prepaid Orders. Visit The Landing Page For More Details. Hurry up.