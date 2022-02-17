About The Body Shop

The Body Shop offers as everyone knows organic products, which promise you to give an effective result in its every single use. In year 1976, Anita Roddicks founded The Body Shop. They are providing organic and high-quality products at affordable price. They are offering you products, made of natural ingredients which enhance your inner beauty. You can get wide range of products like beauty products, accessories, makeup products, fragrance and beauty gifts for men and women like cleanser, body moisturizers, eye care, face tonner, body mist, makeup for face & eye, accessories for bath, hand, feet, hair, treatment for hair, shampoo, hair styling, conditioner, shaving and many more things. Today they has more than 1000 products and more than 3000 franchised stores across all over world like India, Italy, Canada, Hungry, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Japan, Russia, Norway, South Africa and in many more countries.