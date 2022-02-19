About Fabrento

Fabrento is an online portal that provides furniture for rent at affordable prices. If you are a professional who relocates frequently then getting furniture on rent is more economical than investing in purchasing furniture. If you are located in Delhi or NCR region renting furniture through this online platform is affordably easy and delivery is free. Rent furniture for the bedroom, living room, dining room or get the entire package to furnish a 1 BHK or studio apartment. Create your dream home by renting furniture that reflects your style. The portal offers the most affordable rental solutions coupled with free setup and makes the task of hiring furniture a breeze.