About Biba

Biba is one of the top Indian Fashion Brand which was founded by Meena Bindra in 1988. Biba is having the huge collection of Ethnic Wear for every category. In October 2014 Biba launched its own E-commerce Website biba.in for growing in e-commerce space. Biba is having much popular Indian Fashion designer collection for Women, Men and Kids Ethnic Wear. Biba is having a large collection of Women Kurtas, women dress, women suit sets, women tunics, women Kurtis skirts, dupatta, Men Kurtas, Men Ethnic wears and much more. So if you are having any plan to buy Ethnic wears you can get good collection at Biba at very affordable price.