About Limeroad

LimeRoad.com is a Dedicated Women Shopping store with a difference. Here you can shop your Favourite Product as well as you can create your own Look. It is like online Women Magazine where you can flip the pages of the magazine and get the look, collection, brands you want. It connects people places and product in a great manner. It brings products like Apparels, Footwear, Accessories, Home Décor, non Perishable from brands like 5 Elements, Allen Solly, Alessia, all 4 u, Catwalk, W, Biara, Lino Perros, Conserve, Tribal Zone, Toniq, Jorie Bazaar, India Circus, Soulflower, and many more.