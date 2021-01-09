Weekly Bytes | Google’s sleep-tracking display, FAU-G launch, and more

Google Nest Hub. | Picture by special arrangement.

09 January 2021 10:00 IST

Here's our curated list of important tech news from this week in byte size.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google’s Nest Hub smart display could track sleep

Google may launch a new Nest Hub device with sleep-tracking feature, powered by the tech giant’s Soli radar technology, 9TO5Google reported. The technology can detect gestures, and is used in Pixel 4 to perform functions like play/pause, and snooze alarms. It also helps with the face unlock feature by sensing when users try to reach for their phone. Google may also use the radar technology for gesture controls on this new smart display. Google Nest is also expected to release a new line of security cameras this year. In another development, more than 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a workers' union.

FAU-G launch on January 26

India’s version of multiplayer game PUBG is set for launch on January 26, the game’s developer confirmed on Twitter. Bengaluru-based nCore Games had opened pre-registration for the first-person shooter game in December. Many gamers took to the micro-blogging platform to voice their concerns that they were not able to pre-register. According to nCore Games, FAU-G is based on real-world scenarios, and it brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders. This week, we also reviewed, Xbox Series S: an all-digital, next-gen console delivering next-generation gaming.

Advertising

Advertising

Huawei to focus on cloud services

Huawei, the Chinese tech company, will focus on offering cloud services as the company’s telecom equipment and smartphone businesses have been restricted with sanctions from the U.S., South China Morning Post reported. The demand for cloud services have gone up in the last year with organisations using different working models. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, wants the company to focus on services such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and learn from market leaders in global cloud services like Amazon and Microsoft. In another update, Huawei is projected to be out of top five ranking in global smartphone production despite market recovery.

OnePlus teases a fitness tracker

OnePlus India has teased a fitness tracker on Twitter, which it plans to launch on January 11. “This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier,” it wrote on the micro-blogging platform. In follow-up Tweets the company indicated that the device could feature sleep tracking capability, SpO2 monitor, and different activity tracking modes. In December 2020, CEO Peter Lau had said on Twitter, that OnePlus, will be launching its smartwatch in 2021. The company already offers products like earwears, smart TVs, and will be entering the wristwear category, this year. In another development, China’s Baidu plans to start smart EV company.

Commenting on Google Docs gets better

Google has added smart compose and spelling autocorrect features to comments on Docs. When typing a comment, users will see the smart compose suggestions in light grey, and can just press ‘tab’ to use them. While, misspelled words in the comments will be automatically corrected, with a temporary grey dotted line appearing under the corrected word. The enhancements are aimed at helping users compose comments quickly and with confidence, Google noted in a blog post. The features have started rolling out, and will be on by default, it added. In another update, Google’s speech-to-text can be used to break its own reCAPTCHA.

Microsoft is developing a new Outlook app

Microsoft is working on a new Outlook app that will support both Windows and Mac desktop devices, Windows Central reported. The new app codenamed Monarch, is based on the present Outlook Web app, and will replace the built-in Mail & Calendar apps on Windows 10, the report noted. Also referred as ‘One Outlook’, the app is expected to feature native OS integrations, supporting offline storage, share targets, and notifications. The new app may be previewed by the tech giant later this year, and could replace the Mail & Calendar apps on Windows 10 in 2022, it added. In another update, here’s a look at what happened at Microsoft in 2020.

You can read more at thehindu.com/technology