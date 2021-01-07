Huawei to be out of top five smartphone brands list, report says

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Huawei to be out of top five ranking in global smartphone production despite market recovery , according to report by TrendForce.
"Huawei is currently projected to tumble from third place in 2020 to seventh place in 2021," said market intelligence firm TrendForce.
The firm predicted Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to be in the top five this year, accounting for about 80% of global smartphone market.
U.S. export restrictions and Honor's spin-off from Huawei may lead to Huawei's budget phone's decline in device production, TrendForce said.
"With the new Honor seeking to ramp up production, Huawei will have more difficulty in regaining market share for smartphones," it added.
The research firm estimates global smartphone production to increase 9% to 1.36 billion units in 2021, compared to 1.25 billion units last year.
A strong demand for device replacement as people become accustomed to the “new normal” resulting from the pandemic will drive the recovery, it said.
