Google’s speech-to-text can be used to break its own reCAPTCHA

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google’s voice-to-text API can be used to bypass the audio version of its own CAPTCHA protections, according to technology researcher Nikolai Tschacher.
The researcher used an old trick with the latest version of reCAPTCHA and found that the method can be used to break the protection system with a 97% success rate.
Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart (CAPTCHA) is Google’s service that uses images, audio and text challenges to check whether a human is signing into an account.
It was introduced in 2014 and is available for free of cost except for large reCAPTCHA accounts.
Tschacher grabbed the mp3 file of the audio reCAPTCHA and submitted it to Google’s speech-to-text API to discover that Google returned the file with the correct answer in over 97% of all cases.
He also posted a video of the experiment and noted that the method also works on the latest version of reCAPTCHA, v3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath