Samsung overtakes Apple as top smartphone maker in Q1 2024

April 15, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Apple’s smartphone shipments took a hit by about 10% in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report published by Reuters on Monday, citing data from IDC. During the January- March period, Samsung reportedly captured 20.8% of the market share, clinching the top smartphonemaker position from Apple.

Samsung, which unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup - the Galaxy S24 series - at the start of the year, shipped over 60 million phones during the period.

To recall, Apple had overtaken Samsung as the world’s number one phone maker with strong sales in the December quarter. Now, in the first quarter of 2024, the iPhone maker is back in the second spot, with a 17.3% market share.

In the first quarter, Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones compared to 55.4 million units it shipped during the same period last year. Apple’s smartphone shipments in China also saw a 2.1% decline in the final quarter of 2023 from a year earlier.

Heated competition by Android smartphone manufacturers is attributed to be one of the reasons for Apple’s decline in shipments.

Xiaomi procured the third place with a market share of 14.1% during the first quarter. Global smartphone shipments increased by 7.8% to 289.4 million units during January-March.

