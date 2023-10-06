PlayStation India Introduces PS5 Console – Cricket 24 Bundle

October 06, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

PlayStation India has unveiled the PS5 Console – Cricket 24 Bundle, featuring the Cricket 24 video game simulation developed by Big Ant Studios.

The bundle includes the PlayStation 5 console, DualSense wireless controller, base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, and USB cable. The company claims that it “is the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen to date”.

The package also includes a Cricket 24 – Indian Edition full game voucher, allowing players to experience Indian T20 teams in over 50 official stadiums.

The PS5 Console – Cricket 24 Bundle will be available at an introductory price of ₹47,990 (MRP ₹57,990) starting October 8, 2023, on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC, and in offline stores including Sony Center, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and participating retailers.

The bundle aims to offer an immersive gaming experience to cricket enthusiasts and may require a system software update and an internet connection for full functionality.

