ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile phone, PC shipments to fall again in 2023: Gartner

January 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - STOCKHOLM

While personal computer shipments are expected to slide 6.8% this year mobile phone shipments are projected to fall 4% to 1.34 billion units in 2023.

Reuters

IT research firm Gartner said shipments of PC and mobile phones are expected to fall for the second straight year in 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shipments of personal computers and mobile phones are expected to fall for the second straight year in 2023, with phone shipments slumping to a decade low, IT research firm Gartner said on Tuesday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Mobile phone shipments are projected to fall 4% to 1.34 billion units in 2023, down from 1.40 billion units in 2022, Gartner said. They totaled 1.43 billion in 2021.

ALSO READ
India’s mobile downloading speed increases while broadband dips

That was close to the 2009 shipments level when Blackberry and Nokia phones were the market leaders as Apple tried to dent their dominance. The mobile phone market peaked in 2015 when shipments touched 1.9 billion units.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The pandemic led to a fundamental change where people working from home didn't feel the need to change phones frequently, Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner, said in an interview.

"Consumers are holding onto their phones longer than expected, from six to nine months, and moving away from fixed to flexible contracts in the absence of meaningful new technology," he said.

The demand for smartphones and PCs initially rose during the pandemic, but started to weaken in the middle of the last year.

ALSO READ
Ad spending on Twitter fell by over 70% in December 2022

Rising global interest rates and cost of living have dampened demand for smartphones, hitting companies ranging from Samsung to Apple.

Personal computer shipments are expected to slide 6.8% this year after falling 16% in 2022, the research firm said. Lenovo, HP Inc. and Dell are the top three PC makers.

The slump in the devices market will slow in 2023 on expectations of a less pessimistic economic outlook through the year and eventual rise in consumer and business spending, Gartner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US