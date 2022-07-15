Global PC sales see sharpest drop in nine years in Q2: Gartner

Apple was the only vendor to experience growth in the quarter, driven by the popularity of its M1 device

The global PC market saw the sharpest fall in nine years in the second quarter of 2022, due to geopolitical, economic and supply chain challenges, according to research and advisory firm Gartner.

Worldwide PC shipments dropped 12.6% to 72 million units in the June ending quarter of 2022, compared with the previous year, according to the company.

“The decline we saw in the first quarter of 2022 has accelerated in the second quarter, driven by the ongoing geopolitical instability caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflationary pressure on spending and a steep downturn in demand for Chromebooks,” Mikako Kitagawa, Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement.

Lenovo, HP and Dell continued to be the top three players. While the Chinese firm maintained its lead over the two American companies with no dip in its market share, Dell moved within 0.3 percentage points of HP in market share.

Lenovo’s shipments fell 12.5% to 17,863 units in Q2 2022, compared to the previous year. The China-based firm captured nearly a quarter of the PC market share to claim the leading position, despite experiencing a decline for the third consecutive quarter.

HP’s shipments declined 27.5% to 13,506 units in the June ending quarter of 2022, from a year earlier, primarily due to a steep decrease in Chromebook shipments.

Dell’s shipments dropped year-over-year for the first time since the third quarter of 2020. Its shipments fell 5.2% to 13,298 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with last year.

The fourth and fifth places were swapped, with Apple taking the fourth position, followed by Acer in fifth and Asus in sixth.

The iPhone maker was the only vendor to experience growth in the quarter, driven by the popularity of its M1 device. Apple’s shipments rose 9.3% to 6,365 units in the June ending quarter of 2022, over the previous year.

Among the two Taiwanese firms in the top six, Acer experienced more decline. Its shipments fell 18.7% year-on-year to 5,094 units in Q2 2022. And Asus’ shipments totalled 4,697 units in the second quarter of 2022, a 12.6% decline, compared with a year earlier.

While the supply chain disruptions continued, the primary cause of PC delivery delays changed from component shortages to logistics disruptions, Kitagawa noted.