Google launches Find My device network for Android-based products

April 09, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

Google launched its Find My network for Android devices running on version 9 and later. The network will be capable of locating stolen, and missing Android devices. Similar to Apple’s Find My network, the feature will ping nearby Android devices using Bluetooth, relaying location information back to the owner,

On devices like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Find My network will work even when the device is powered down, and since the feature uses Bluetooth technology, devices will be locatable even when they are offline and do not have a cellular network, Google shared in a blog post.

Starting in May, the Find My Device network will also add support for Bluetooth trackers allowing Android users to attack trackers to items to locate then with the Android network. While Google is not designing its own trackers, the network will support third-party trackers on Android devices.

Additionally, to ensure trackers are not misused, Google worked with Apple to create an industry specification that alerts both iPhone and Android users about unknown nearby trackers regardless of their manufacturer.

Google appears to have taken note from the criticism faced by Apple’s AirTags that were reportedly misused to track individuals without their knowledge.

